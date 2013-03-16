Radiation Detection Market to Reach $1,231 Million by 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2013 -- The "Radiation Detection/Protection, Monitoring & Safety Market - (Geiger Counter, Ionization Chamber, Scintillator, Terahertz Detector, Dosimeter, Environment Monitor, Shield, Lead Apron, Eyewear & Glove) - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017" analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Browse:



- 92 market data tables

- 41 figures

- 282 pages and in-depth TOC on “Radiation Detection Market”



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=987



This report studies the global radiation protection (detection, monitoring, and safety) market for medical applications over the forecast period of 2012 to 2017.



Radiation protection is the science of protecting the human population and environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, such as electromagnetic and particulate radiations.



The global radiation protection market, on the basis of industry, is classified into five segments, namely, medical, manufacturing, defense, nuclear power plants, and homeland security. It is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $1,231 million in 2017. Radiation protection for medical applications holds the largest share - 60% - of the global radiation protection market.



The radiation protection industry has witnessed a myriad of technological advancements over the past two decades. It is expected that this trend will continue in the future in a bid to solve present challenges and fill unmet needs of the market. Manufacturers have now been focusing on the development of technologically advanced radiation protection devices and accessories such as hand-held radiation detectors, lead-free aprons and gloves, and software applications that are able to provide better protection from exposure to harmful radiations.



Increasing use of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases, rising incidences of cancer, growing awareness among radiation professionals, and technological advancements are the major drivers propelling the growth of this market. However, a few pivotal factors hindering growth are lack of proper standardization and calibration protocols for radiation protection devices, dearth of adequate skills and training among radiation professionals, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.



The key players in the medical protection market are Landauer, Inc. (U.S.), Mirion Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Radiation Detection Company (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), AmRay Medical (Ireland), Bar-Ray Products, Inc. (U.S.), Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Protech Radiation Safety (U.S.), ProtecX (U.K.), and UnforsRaySafe AB (Sweden).



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets