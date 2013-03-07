Fast Market Research recommends "Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market (Geiger Counter, Ionization Chamber, Scintillator, Terahertz detector, Dosimeter, Environment Monitor, Shield, Lead Apron, Eyewear & Glove) - Competitive Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The global radiation protection (detection, monitoring, and safety) market was valued at $920.0 million in 2012, and is expected to reach $1,231.2 million by 2017 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2012 to 2017. The various industries covered in this report are healthcare, manufacturing, defense, nuclear power plants, homeland security, and others (waste management, mining, agriculture, and food irradiation).
The medical industry was the largest segment in this market; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach $702.4 million by 2017. The global radiation protection market for medical applications will witness challenging and dynamic market conditions over the years to come, primarily driven by technological advancements and globalization.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The high procedural volume of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases is the key factor driving the growth of the radiation protection market for medical applications. In addition, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing awareness among radiation professionals, and technological advancements are fueling the growth of this market.The market for certain radiation detection and monitoring devices, such as ionization chambers, has grown due to the evolution of portable hand-held ionization detectors in recent years.
Factors hindering the growth of this market are lack of proper standardization and calibration for radiation protection devices, dearth of adequate skills and training among radiation professionals, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.
With increase in technological advancements, regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent and rigorous, requiring extensive data, and documentation for validation and product approval. This is affecting the launch and adoption of radiation protection devices. For example, active dosimeters are used lesser than passive dosimeters in the medical field as they are not regarded as 'legal dosimeters' that have been approved for use in recording personnel dose for regulatory purposes. Passive dosimeters, hence, commanded the larger share of the global personal dosimeters market in 2012. Other challenges faced by the market are sustainability of players in the highly competitive market, and scarcity of raw materials to manufacture radiation safety accessories.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor, Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets
- Wireless Sensors for Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring - Global Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016)
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis