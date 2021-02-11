Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Radiation dose is the radiation effect on the skin and generally occurs due to the intensity and exposure time of radiation on the skin. The radiation dose management includes radiation recording software, which monitors and regulates the dose.



Patients nowadays are becoming more aware and assessing their conditions through radiation dose technology to get accurate information on the disease. Furthermore, the changing dynamics of the healthcare environment across the globe and the demand for radiation dose management software are expected to boost the global market growth of radiation dose management. Due to government initiatives and guidelines, healthcare organizations are adopting radiation dose management techniques, which will also boost the market growth.



Radiation Dose Management Market Drivers



The major driving factors driving the growth of the radiation dose management market are the increasing user demand for medical imaging modalities, which is due to the increased incidences of chronic ailments, concerns over radiation dose exposure, etc. The complexities of imaging techniques led to the development of guidelines for the efficient management of radiation doses in healthcare facilities.



The market for radiation dose management market is fairly in the consolidated side, with a limited number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The players involved in the radiation dose management market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large service facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Landauer Inc.

G.E. Healthcare

Medicvision

Bayer AG

Toshiba MSC

Sectra

Seimens Healthcare Private Limited

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Radiation Dose Management market based on the component, product, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others



Regional Landscape



North America and Europe are the major markets of global radiation dose management globally. It is because of the rising investments in technology by the major healthcare facilities in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to have a potential growth opportunity owing to the rise of population and customer awareness regarding the radiation dose management techniques.



In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Radiation Dose Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing cases of chronic diseases enhances the use of medical imaging modalities



4.2.2.2. Strict government rules associated with the radiation dose



4.2.2.3. Development in the installed base of radiology equipment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of capital funding



4.2.3.2. Dearth of trained professional



4.2.3.3. Low adoption of radiation dose management solutions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Radiation Dose Management Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Dosimeters



5.1.2. Area Process Monitors



5.1.3. Others



Chapter 6. Radiation Dose Management Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Software



6.1.2. Service



Chapter 7. Radiation Dose Management Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Radiography



7.1.2. Angiography



7.1.3. Mammography



7.1.4. Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging



7.1.5. Others



Continue…!



