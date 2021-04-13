Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global Radiation Dose Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 505.3 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasingly rising healthcare facilities, led by rapidly growing imaging device deployments, are considered to be prominent drivers for the growth of the global demand for radiation dose control throughout the projected era. Following this, a growing focus on the introduction by policy authorities of uniform standards for radiation exposure is anticipated to improve radiation acceptance dose management systems in the coming years. For instance, the organization of the Heart Rhythm Society, the American College of Cardiology, the North American Society for Cardiovascular Imaging, and other organizations released a consensus paper on the practical usage of radiation when carrying out cardiovascular imaging in 2018.



The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Radiation Dose Management market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Radiation Dose Management market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.



Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Radiation Dose Management market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Radiation Dose Management market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Radiation Dose Management market based on the component, product, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Service



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others



Regional Bifurcation of the Radiation Dose Management Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Radiation Dose Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Radiation Dose Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing cases of chronic diseases enhances the use of medical imaging modalities



4.2.2.2. Strict government rules associated with the radiation dose



4.2.2.3. Development in the installed base of radiology equipment



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of capital funding



4.2.3.2. Dearth of trained professional



4.2.3.3. Low adoption of radiation dose management solutions



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Radiation Dose Management Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



CONTINUED…!



