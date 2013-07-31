Radiation Oncology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Radiation oncology, also known as radiation therapy, is the medical use of ionizing radiation as a part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells. It is sometimes abbreviated to XRT or DXT. Radiation therapy is useful in treating cancer localized in one area of the body and also in preventing resurgence of tumor after the removal of primary malignant cells. The precise treatment (curative, adjuvant, neoadjuvant) is based on a number of factors such as the patient’s health, the type of tumor, location of the tumor, and the stage of the tumor. Radiation oncology also has several applications in non-malignant conditions like thyroid eye disease, pigmented villonodular synovitis, vascular restenosis, and heterotopic ossification. The market of radiation oncology has been driven by increasing prevalence of cancer, fast evolving technology, and more number of students opting to be radiation oncologists, leading to an increase in the options available in the market.



The market for radiation oncology can be divided on the basis of various radiation therapies as under:-

External beam radiation therapy - Includes conventional external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation, intensity - modulated radiation therapy, and 3-dimensional conformal radiation therapy

Brachytherapy - Commonly used as an effective treatment of breast, prostatic, cervical, and skin cancer. In this therapy, radiation sources are placed directly at the site of the cancer tumor

Radioisotope therapy - Vastly used in treatment of bone metastasis from cancer. The radioisotopes selectively travel to the areas of damaged bones and spare undamaged bones



The market for radiation oncology has good opportunities because of the increasing interest of youngsters in this field, rising disposable incomes of households in developing nations, and improving technologies, but the market suffers restraints because of the growth of alternative cancer treatments.



Some of the key market players in this industry are Varian Medical Systems Inc., Electa AB, Accuray Inc., Siemens Healthcare among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



