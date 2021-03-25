Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Radiation Proctitis Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global radiation proctitis market was valued at US$ 370 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030. Radiation proctitis is a condition, in which the lining tissue of the inner rectum becomes inflamed. The rectum is a muscular tube that is connected to the end of colon through which stool is passed out of the body. This occurs as a result of damage to the rectum sustained from pelvic radiation given to treat a cancer such as prostate or cervical. Increase in incidence of urinary diseases, surge in the global geriatric population, and rise in prevalence of chronic radiation proctitis are major factors anticipated to drive the global radiation proctitis market during the forecast period.



North America held a major share of the global radiation proctitis market in 2019, due to large population undergoing radiation therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer, bladder cancer, gynecologic cancer, rectal cancer, and lymphoma. The radiation proctitis market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2030, due to increase in the number of pelvic disorders in large population base.



Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Radiation Proctitis to Drive Global Market



The fixed anatomical position of the rectum in the pelvis and the close proximity to the prostate, cervix, and uterus makes the rectum quite vulnerable to injury from secondary radiation resulting in chronic radiation proctitis (CRP). It is estimated that over 40% patients face the issue of CRP. The extent and severity of CRP is determined with the help of endoscopy. Chronic radiation proctitis also occurs in cases of careless exposure of rectum to X-rays or other ionizing radiation. Hence, increase in the number of patients with chronic radiation proctitis is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market over the next few years.



Acute Radiation Proctitis Dominated Global Market



In terms of indication, the global radiation proctitis market has been bifurcated into acute radiation proctitis and chronic radiation proctitis. The acute radiation proctitis segment dominated the global radiation proctitis market in 2019 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Acute radiation proctitis occurs either during or up to six months after the completion of the radiation therapy. One in five patients with acute radiation proctitis could require temporary cessation of therapy until the symptoms resolve.



Oral Therapy Most Preferred Treatment Procedure



Based on therapy, the global radiation proctitis market has been classified into oral therapy, ablative procedures, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, formalin, and surgery. The oral therapy segment held a major share of the global radiation proctitis market in 2019. Oral therapy, which is a non-invasive treatment for radiation proctitis, is considered the most successful treatment procedure. This contributes to the growth of the segment. The therapy consists of oral anti-inflammatory drugs, sucralfate, short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), and antioxidants. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBO) is a pathological process of ischemia involving the compromise of blood flow to the rectal wall. The benefit of HBO is theoretically achieved through the decrease of tissue hypoxia, and its angiogenic and antibacterial effects. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global radiation proctitis market over the next few years. Formalin is considered a safe and effective way to treat radiation proctitis resulting in significant bleeding, which is the reason for the rise in adoption of this method. Formalin scleroses and seals fragile neovasculature in radiation damaged tissues to prevent further bleeding through chemical cauterization. The formalin segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market; Asia Pacific to Offer Significant Opportunities



In terms of region, the global radiation proctitis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a leading share of the global radiation proctitis market during the forecast period. According to the American Cancer Society, other than skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the U.S., which is usually treated with radiation therapy.



The market in Europe is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the near future, owing to the presence of local as well as well-established players and an increase in demand for radiation therapies for cancer treatment. The radiation proctitis market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. Large population in India and China makes these countries lucrative markets for radiation proctitis treatment. Presence of large geriatric patient population with urinary disorders and increase in usage of radiation for treatment in these countries are projected to propel the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.



Growth Strategies of Key Players



Key players operating in the global radiation proctitis market are Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan, Inc., (Viatris), Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Environmental Tectonics Corporation, and Sechrist Industries, Inc. In December 2016, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. inked a pact with Switzerland-based Novartis AG to acquire the latter's branded cancer drug, Odomzo, for an upfront cost of US$ 175 Mn. According to the terms of the agreement, Sun Pharma obtained global marketing rights for the product and Novartis received certain additional milestone payments.



