RadTest4U.com Offers Free Air Filter Testing for Radiation

Gonzales, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- An important website, RadTest4U.com , offers a free service testing air filters for all forms of radioactive hot particles. From troubled American nuclear power plants, the Fukushima disaster or nuclear storage facilities around the country, people are potentially breathing in dangerous radioactive particles without knowing it. RadTest4U.com offers completely FREE testing of air filters and supplies participants with accurate information on radioactive materials that may be in the air.



“The government tracks these emissions, but not necessarily right where you live and rarely is the information provided to the public. If there is a nuclear plant in the distance, a waste storage facility, or these days, the Pacific Ocean, you would be wise to monitor the air you are breathing. You can’t act if you don’t know. We give you information you need to make wise lifestyle choices.” – Shane Connor, Founder, RadTest4U.com



The process is simple. Participants register on the website and then remove the air filter from a car, air conditioner, furnace or even a vacuum cleaner. They then send it in to the company along with a printed copy of the registration form. Within approximately one week a complete report on any radioactive isotopes detected in the filter and the dose rates are emailed directly to the customer.



"Citizens being able to independently confirm, via submitting their own used air filters for laboratory analysis, of what's blown in on the wind, or not, is a great idea. I applaud KI4U offering their radiation laboratory facilities to provide this free public service and encourage everyone that has concerns to take advantage of it." – Allen Brodsky, Sc.D., CHP, CIH, Diplomate, American Board of Radiology, Adjunct Professor of Radiation Science, Georgetown University



RadTest4U is a program provided by KI4U, Inc of Gonzales, Texas. Regarded as one of the nation’s premier radiological instrument testing and calibration laboratories, they have the experience and facilities to accurately perform the tests. Test results, sorted by ZIP codes, are published in a weekly free publication, Threat Journal (http://www.ThreatJournal.com). Using the information provided by RadTest4U.com, participants are able to verify information provided by public officials and, if necessary, make changes to their lifestyles or find other ways to mitigate the potential harm of internal radiation exposure in their day-to-day life.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shane Connor / Steve Aukstakalnis at 830-672-8734 / 305-992-5944 or email at webmaster@ki4u.com / steve@alertsusa.com.