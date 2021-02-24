Emergen Research

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Advancement in radiation technology and rising prevalence of cancers is fueling revenue growth in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market.

 

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.

Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Linear Accelerators
Cobalt-60
High-Dose Radiation
Low-Dose Radiation

Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Photon Beam Radiation Therapy
Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy
Image Guided Radiation Therapy
Intensity-modulated radiation therapy
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy
Intraoperative Radiotherapy
Neutron Beam Therapy
Brachytherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Head and Neck Cancers
Skin Cancer
Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA

Objectives of the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Study:

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

