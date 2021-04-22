Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.



Further Key Findings in the Report:



In November 2020, PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement with QRM GmbH. PTW became the sole global distributor of QRM's tissue-equivalent phantoms from to beginning of January 2021.

The Cobalt-60 segment in the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period. Cobalt-60 is primarily used to maintain the appropriate level of radiation and destroy malignant cells in tumor and cancer treatment.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.0% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on medical technology and governmental support are supporting growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical, IBA Dosimetry, Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH, Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., and Gold Standard Phantoms.



Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market based on technology, therapy, application, and region as follows:



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Linear Accelerators

Cobalt-60

High-Dose Radiation

Low-Dose Radiation



Therapy Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Photon Beam Radiation Therapy

Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy

Intraoperative Radiotherapy

Neutron Beam Therapy

Brachytherapy



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2020–2028)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Skin Cancer

Other



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market:



The comprehensive global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



