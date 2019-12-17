Radiator Hut Offers Horizontal White Radiators in a Variety of Sleek and Glossy Finishes

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- A home can become quite cold and uncomfortable in the winter. Therefore, it is essential that you heat up your home during cold temperatures. While there are many options to hear up your home, radiators are one of the best solutions to heat up your home. Radiators are a great way to not only heat up your home, but also add a style statement to the home. If you're looking to buy radiators in the UK, you can check out the collection at Radiator Hut.



The company offers horizontal white radiators that add a bright touch to a living space. Easy to install and maintain, all their horizontal radiators have exceptional heat outputs. They provide radiators in an array of stylish designs, sizes, colours and finishes to help suit the varied requirements of discerning customers. An excellent choice for all areas of home, the radiators are widely known for their attractive look and enduring performance.



Radiator Hut is a leading online store for offering an array of designer radiators at the most competitive prices. The organisation provides hassle free 10-year warranty and free delivery services to customers across the country. They have a team of skilled professionals who work hard and solve customers' queries as swiftly as possible. In addition to horizontal white radiators, the company also offers modern radiators, column radiators, anthracite radiators, black designer radiators, and many others.



Talking about their horizontal white radiators, a representative from the company stated, "Our radiators come in a choice of designs including oval tube panels and flat panels. The flat and oval tubes all add a classy appeal to your living area. The flat panels give off a more minimalist feel. However, the oval tubes give a bold statement, with their chunky design. Our selection of horizontal radiators that we stock here at radiatorhut.co.uk is formed using high quality production."



About Radiator Hut

Radiator Hut has an extensive range of fantastic high-quality radiators which any homeowner would be proud to have in their home. Whether an individual wants a new modern radiator for their new renovation or an old-fashioned column radiator for a traditional look; they will find just what they need at Radiator Hut! They are located in Chorley, Lancashire and provide their radiators to customers throughout the UK and Ireland. Unlike some other retailers, their prices and product ranges are updated on a regular basis to ensure customers have the latest styles to choose from at the best possible prices.



For more information, please visit: https://www.radiatorhut.co.uk/



Contact Details:

Radiator Hut

Unit 15 Ackhurst Road Chorley Lancashire PR75BW

Telephone: 01257 367577

Email: hello@radiatorhut.co.uk