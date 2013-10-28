Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

Netscribes latest market research report titled Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 identifies the transport scenario, wherein radio cabs are being hailed as one of the fastest growing business segments within the transport sector. Some of the factors that have driven the growth in awareness about the concept of radio cabs in India include ease of booking, accurate meter readings, trained and polite staff, competitive rates and GPS tracking, aided by the huge demand-supply gap within the segment. Although initial off-take was restricted only to corporate use owing to the myth of exceedingly high fares compared to ordinary cabs, recent trends suggest that individual users are gradually notching up the difference riding on increased disposable income and propensity towards safe and hassle-free communication.

The business model deliberates on the varied forms prevalent, with the franchise model being the newest entrant into the market. With recent price hikes in fuel, radio cabs have followed suit and hiked their fares as well. Although fares comprise a primary source of revenue for radio cabs, advertising and subscription fees also account for a significant share of the overall revenue. With new players entering the segment, radio cabs as a proposition has come up with new technological add-ons and unique facilities that makes it more convenient and exclusive. As the country reels under deteriorated safety issues especially for women, features in radio cabs such as SMS trip trackers, vehicle trackers and associated mobile apps help in positioning the service as a more safe and convenient means of transport. Radio cabs, as a business concept, is poised for greater success not just in leading cities but also lesser known cities in India, as is evident from the expansion plans for tier II and tier III cities by leading operators.



Companies Mentioned



Private Chain Operators

1. Carzonrent (India) Pvt. Ltd.

2. Mega Cabs Ltd.

3. Meru Cab Company Pvt. Ltd.

4. Metro Cabs Pvt. Ltd.

5. Quick Cabs Pvt. Ltd.

6. Tab Cab Pvt. Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144963/radio-cabs-market-in-india-2013.html

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