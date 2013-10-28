Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2013 Available at Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Radio Cabs Market in India 2013" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Netscribes’ latest market research report titled Radio Cabs Market in India 2013 identifies the transport scenario, wherein radio cabs are being hailed as one of the fastest growing business segments within the transport sector. Some of the factors that have driven the growth in awareness about the concept of radio cabs in India include ease of booking, accurate meter readings, trained and polite staff, competitive rates and GPS tracking, aided by the huge demand-supply gap within the segment. Although initial off-take was restricted only to corporate use owing to the myth of exceedingly high fares compared to ordinary cabs, recent trends suggest that individual users are gradually notching up the difference riding on increased disposable income and propensity towards safe and hassle-free communication.
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Introduction
Slide 1: Introduction – Radio Cabs
Slide 2: Radio Cab Architecture
Slide 3: Demand-supply Aggregation
Slide 4-5: Advantages of radio cabs over normal cabs
Market Overview
Slide 6: Radio Cab Market in India – Overview, Market Size & Growth (2012-2017e)
Slide 7-8: Segmentation – Organized-unorganized Split (2012), Corporate-Individual Split (2012)
Slide 9: Radio Cab Market Share (2012)
Slide 10: Fleet Expansion Slated for FY 2014
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Business Model
Slide 11: Business Model – Overview
Slide 12: Summary
Slide 13-16: Types of Business Models
Slide 17: Bidding System
The business model deliberates on the varied forms prevalent, with the ‘franchise’ model being the newest entrant into the market. With recent price hikes in fuel, radio cabs have followed suit and hiked their fares as well. Although fares comprise a primary source of revenue for radio cabs, advertising and subscription fees also account for a significant share of the overall revenue. With new players entering the segment, radio cabs as a proposition has come up with new technological add-ons and unique facilities that makes it more convenient and exclusive.
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As the country reels under deteriorated safety issues especially for women, features in radio cabs such as SMS trip trackers, vehicle trackers and associated mobile apps help in positioning the service as a more safe and convenient means of transport. Radio cabs, as a business concept, is poised for greater success not just in leading cities but also lesser known cities in India, as is evident from the expansion plans for tier II and tier III cities by leading operators.
Revenue Model
Slide 18: Summary
Slide 19: Components of Revenue, Revenue Break-up (2012)
Slide 20-25: Types of Revenue
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Cost Analysis
Slide 26: Components of Cost
Slide 27: Indirect Costs
Drivers & Challenges
Slide 28: Summary
Slide 29-33: Drivers
Slide 34-36: Challenges
Government Participation
Slide 37-40: Government Policies
Trends
Slide 41: Summary
Slide 42-55: Analysis of Mark ups on Medicine Price (Originator Brand and Generics)
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