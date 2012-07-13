Radio Stations Enjoying the Savings Offered by 4OVER4.COM's Corporate Bulk-Printing Discounts

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leading provider of digital and offset printing services including flyer printing, banner printing, booklet printing and other custom printing applications has introduced a new corporate discount printing offer for radio stations which will allow them to have access to lower printing costs through special bulk-printing discounts available from 4OVER4.COM. Participating radio stations will also be able to significantly reduce their monthly and annual running printing costs without lowering quality standards or expected printing turnouts.



Radio stations have very significant printing needs – from internal printing in the form of program schedules, activity logs, calendars, magazines, special records and so on, to corporate PR and gifting, advertising and marketing related printing, there is so much printing on monthly and annual running basis.



A major way for radio stations to manage and handle large custom printing projects without running into financial bottlenecks is to investigate and apply suitable cost control methods that are able to reduce printing costs while maintaining high quality standards and turnout expectations. The corporate discount printing offer from 4OVER4.COM provides an opportunity for radio stations to access lower printing rates while maintaining the quality of printing work and the expected volume of their routine printing projects.



“4OVER4.COM is known for providing clients with professional and affordable high quality custom digital and offset printing services which match their requirements in terms of budget while also providing cutting-edge quality and ensuring that project deadlines are met. With the 4OVER4.COM special corporate discount printing offer for radio stations we are poised to assist them in lowering their monthly and annual running printing costs by giving them full access to our trusted and reliable affordable, high quality professional printing services for all their bulk printing work and projects," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



To learn more about the 4OVER4.COM custom printing offer for radio stations or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



