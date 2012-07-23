RADIO WARS Documentary Featured at the NYC International Film Festival

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- For nearly 100 years, America has had a love affair with radio. But, has there been an unseen war going on among its ranks since its inception? Who invented radio? Who controls its content? Therein lies the controversy that has raged in a dozen arenas over the past century. This new, daring film takes a real look at the evolution of radio and its impact on America’s relationship with music and communication.



“The entity that controls broadcasting also controls culture,” says director Sandra Mohr. “It’s time we looked closely at the RADIO WARS throughout history and I believe the film will help viewers to understand how radio’s transformations have had a powerful influence on our personal lives.”



Few people are aware print journalists spent nearly a decade in the 1920’s trying to block the emergence of radio broadcast news. At the time, the newspaper industry dominated the field of newsgathering. When radio began to grow beyond a mere basement hobby and transition into a free channel for the dissemination of information for the public, some newspapers got nervous. Ad revenues were at risk and free news did not fit into their business model. This inter-media conflict is known as the “press-radio war” and was started when the Associated Press issued a notice to its members that AP news bulletins were not to be used for purposes of broadcasting. Radio shows were forced to find new ways of obtaining bulletins for their newscasts. CBS and NBC were born out of this battle. The media power struggle between the Associated Press and radio news is one of the first conflicts explored in the upcoming documentary RADIO WARS.



The documentary also focuses on the secret story of the battles for radio dominance between Sirius and XM Satellite Radio before they became one company, and their mutual fight for survival against the FCC and National Association of Broadcasters. RADIO WARS delves deep into their conflict-ridden history, from its earliest days to its darkest hour, and questions the motives of those who seek to control radio’s content.



Historically, the incumbent will always fight tooth and nail against the new technology appearing on the radar. From controversy to corporate rebirth, RADIO WARS tells a moving and inspiring story about a medium most of us take for granted.



The movie’s trailer can be seen at http://radiowars.com and is available as a closed captioned DVD thanks to Lori A. Sottilotta, President, Royale Class Consulting, Inc. Closed Captioning Produced by Anthony Napoli. Closed captioning is in optional English subtitles.