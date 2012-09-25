Two Way Radio Gear Announces Availability of "Doctor-friendly" Motorola CLP 1060

Ft. Pierce, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Two Way Radio Gear, Inc., the web’s online resource for both Motorola and Vertex Standard Two Way Radios & Accessories, is pleased to announce the availability of Motorola’s new CLP1060 radio with Bluetooth Headset, especially designed for use in the medical, retail, and hospitality industries.



Users who were previously unable to find wireless communications with the use of two-way gear, will be delighted with the new specs of the CLP1060: It’s the first radio to use its own OEM Bluetooth headset, and is available with an optional Magnetic Clip, allowing the user to attach the radio anywhere on their clothing - no need for belts, bulky cases, or holsters. As with other Motorola models, the CLP1060 is fully programmable, weighs just 2.3 ounces, and is backed with a 1 year full guarantee.



The Bluetooth headset, however, sets this device apart, as it’s specifically designed for use in medical and dental offices, where being “cable-free” is often critical. Many retail and hospitality businesses have also found this new Bluetooth solution a perfect fit for their environment, enjoying the needed benefits of two-way communication without compromising performance or style.



Two Way Radio Gear is also currently offering rebates through Motorola on many popular models such as the CLS, CLP, RDX, and DTR series radios, making acquiring two way radios easier than ever before. For more information visit http://www.twowayradiogear.com.



With over 14 years experience and facilities in both Florida and North Carolina, Two Way Radio Gear is the leading online resource for both Motorola and Vertex Standard Two Way Radios. Vertex Standard, formally known as Yaesu, was acquired by Motorola in 2011. Two Way Radio Gear specializes in offering business radio solutions by Motorola and Vertex, and carry’s a complete line of accessories, including Motorola’s new Bluetooth model. For more information email info@twowayradiogear.com or phone 800-984-1534.