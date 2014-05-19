Radiola Founding a Young Hip Helpline to Support Alt-country Lovers the World Over

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- For a pure, unadulterated alt-country sound with a raw feeling in both emotions and music, music fans will love Radiola, straight out of Paisley, Scotland—a quartet of powerful, focused musicians intent on sharing their latest single, “Marching Squares,” and recently released EP, Young Hip Helpline, with new and loyal fans across the world. Their track “Marching Squares”/”Purple Patch” will also be featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilations, Indie Anthems Vol. 5 and Vol 6. They will also showcase at NXNE in June, the same fest where Indie Anthems Vol. 6 will be released.



This fearless foursome is comprised of all multi-instrumentalists, including David Muir on vocals, guitar, harmonica and bass, James Cooper on lead guitar and bass, Colin Bryce on keyboards, bass and backing vocals and Dave Savage on drums and backing vocals.



Radiola’s vibrant sound is an amalgam of genres and influences—a “gumbo,” as they call it—from jazz and blues artists like Duke Ellington and Lightnin’ Hopkins to contemporary alt-country rock acts like White Denim and Arctic Monkey and minimalist composers like Jim O’Rourke and Steve Reich. As a result, their eclectic sound is equally varied in its comparisons, which include everything from Wilco, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Eels and Blue to bluesy, jazzy artists and 70s music.



The band’s lyrics are inspired by facing physical and emotional pain as well as death and rare illnesses, all of which helped them gain insight into their complex emotional landscapes. The sudden death of main songwriter, Dave’s, mother also left a hole which tends to inform his thoughts when he writes the band’s songs. Often slight political leanings also make their way into the tracks, as David says, “I guess you can’t help but be influenced by all aspects of your thoughts and feelings on a multitude of subjects.”



Radiola has recently released their single “Marching Squares” (2014), with gives fans a taste of the band’s upcoming EP, Young Hip Helpline (2014), just released on Mint Panther Records on April 28th. This EP is a result of some of the group’s greatest accomplishments, which was to write and record some of their most complex and involved songs on the album. “Listen to the Wind,” for example, spanned five years of work between starting and finishing it as David sought to understand the true meaning behind the song before its completion. “Purple Patch” was the first song co-written by the band, and it combines a dynamic section penned by lead guitarist James and the methods of the Beach Boys’ bassist Brian Wilson, a song that became part of the band’s most collaborative phase thus far.



Radiola’s tracks “Marching Squares”/”Purple Patch” are featured along with other international independent talent on WiFi PR Group’s recently released compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, and upcoming compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6. Both are collections of artists that WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers. Vol. 5 of the compilation was released at Coachella in April 2014, and Vol. 6 will be released at NXNE in Toronto in June 2014. These digital mixtapes are handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are made available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



To catch the live experience of Radiola, fans can see them at The Bungalow in Paisley in June. Also in June, Radiola will showcase at NXNE alongside the Indie Anthems release.



To bring the sounds of Radiola home, music lovers can download and stream digital copies via Bandcamp, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon. Physical copies of Radiola’s albums are also available at their live performances and in local record stores around Paisley.



Fans can also check out videos of some of Radiola’s live shows on their YouTube page, including performances of “Marching Squares,” “I Am a Neutral” and “Purple Patch.”



About Radiola Music



“Marching Squares” (2014)



Young Hip Helpline EP (2014)



Website: http://www.radiola.co.uk/

CMT Artist Profile: http://www.cmt.com/artists/radiolamusic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiolamusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radiolamusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/radiolaband

CMT Artists: http://www.cmt.com/artists/radiolamusic/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/radiola

Bandcamp: http://www.radiola.co.uk/shop



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.