Radiology Information System Market May Set Epic Growth Story

Carestream Health, Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Epic Systems Corporations (United States), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merge Healthcare Incorporated (United States), GE Healthcare (United Kingdom), McKesson Corporation (United States), Phillips Healthcare (The Netherlands)., PaxeraHealth Corp. (United States), Merge Healthcare Inc. (United States), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (United States), IMAGE Information Systems Ltd. (United States), Birlamedisoft Pvt. Ltd (India), INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd. (South Korea).



Scope of the Report of Radiology Information System

A Radiology Information System is a sophisticated database system that radiology medical professionals use for managing medical imagery and associated data. This system helps to keep track of patient data and the enormous image files typically generated in the course of diagnosis and treatment. It is a special kind of electronic health record designed specifically for use in radiology. Radiology Information System has several basic functions including patient management, scheduling, patient tracking, results reporting, image tracking and billing. It is often used in conjunction with Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) and vendor neutral archive (VNA).



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Integrated Radiology Information System, Standalone Radiology Information System), Application (Hospitals, Office based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers), Function (Patient Management, Scheduling, Patient Tracking, Results Reporting, Image Tracking, Billing), Deployment (Web-based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), End-user (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers, Others)



Market Trends:

Increased Adoption of the Healthcare IT Solutions



Challenges:

Privacy and Security Concerns Related to the Patient's Data



Market Drivers:

High Benefits of the Radiology Information System such as Increased Efficiency, Better Patient Coordination, Streamlined Administrative Functions and Boosts Revenue

Development of New Diagnostic Centre and Hospitals in Developing Regions such as India and China



Opportunities:

Growth in the Healthcare IT Industry Worldwide

Technological Advancements in the Field of Medical Science



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



