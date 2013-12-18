Radiology: New Automatic Collimator R650 CV for Cardiovascular Investigations

Milan, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Ralco S.r.l. was founded in 1974 as a medical collimator manufacturer outside of Milan - Italy. A medical collimation system is typically used to refer to the process and setup used during an x-ray event.



The purpose of the this system is to control the radiation that gets into the air during the x-ray procedure and also to ensure that films are not damaged during the X-ray process.



Ralco has recently produced a new X-ray collimator: Automatic Collimator R650 CV.



R650 CV is a single layer, square field, automatic collimation system intended for installation on stationary C-arm equipment in connection with a digital image receptor. This device has been designed and manufactured for cardiovascular investigations.



Technical feautures:

- Maximum Radiation Leakage: 125 kVp - 4 mA

- Single Layer Square Field: 0x0 cm to 35x35 cm at 100 cm SID

- Minimum Inherent Filtration: 0.3 mm Al equivalent

- Additional Variable Filtration

- No Light Source

- Dimensions: 203x195x100 mm

- Weight: 4 Kg

- CanBus Protocol



Ralco works with all the latest Italian and International Certifications.