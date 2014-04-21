Radiology Service Market in India Poised to Grow Magnificently

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Increasing healthcare spending, rising affluent middle class income groups and widespread digitization has supported the growth of diagnostic service industry. Moreover, technological advancements have been growing rapidly in radiology segment owing to need for highly throughput equipments. Even, the growing radiology applications for diseases including cancer are major growth factor in radiology segment. The rising healthcare services demand much more efficient radiological diagnosis thereby pushing giant private players to establish themselves in Tier I and Tier II cities.



However, much more significant growth has been observed in Teleradiology with the creation of huge wave of teleradiologists serving domestic as well as international needs. Even the government has been continuously expanding teleradiology services across hospitals. Therefore the growing requirement for technical expertise and organized regulations push the market towards greater organization in future.



The report entitled “Indian Diagnostic Services Market Outlook 2017”, provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the current status and expected position of the Indian Diagnostic Services Market. It effectively evaluates the consumer behavior patterns with respect to diagnostic services in India and takes into account several key issues. The report, moreover, evaluates the costs of most common tests in India and compares the cost structure in tier I and tier II cities. An optimum insight into the key business models such as PPP model, hub and spoke model and single specialty model has also been provided in the report. The report also covers the regulatory and accreditation landscape of diagnostic labs in India and assesses the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Overall, the report is an effective description of Indian Diagnostic Services Market and is likely to provide clients with an optimum source of knowledge, statistics and insight on the same.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM644.htm



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.