Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cardinal Health (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (United States), Bayer AG (Germany), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Nordion (Canada), Advanced Accelerator Applications (France), NTP Radioisotopes (South Africa).



Scope of the Report of Radiopharmaceuticals in Nuclear Medicine

Radiopharmaceuticals in nuclear medicine refer to specially designed drugs that contain radioactive elements and are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in medical imaging and treatment. These pharmaceuticals are composed of a combination of a biologically active molecule (such as a drug or targeting agent) and a radioactive isotope. The radioactive component emits gamma rays, which can be detected by imaging devices like gamma cameras or positron emission tomography (PET) scanners. In diagnostic applications, radiopharmaceuticals help visualize the structure and function of organs, tissues, or specific physiological processes within the body. They are commonly used for imaging techniques such as single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and PET scans. In therapeutic applications, radiopharmaceuticals deliver targeted radiation to specific tissues or cells, making them valuable for treating certain medical conditions, including cancer. The selection of the radiopharmaceutical depends on the medical purpose, the target tissue, and the specific diagnostic or therapeutic goals.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine (PECT Radiopharmaceuticals, PET Radiopharmaceuticals), Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine (Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters), Brachytherapy Isotopes (Iodine-125, Palladium-103, Cesium-131, Iridium-192, Other)), Application (SPECT Applications (Cardiology, Bone Scans, Thyroid Applications, Pulmonary Scans, Other SPECT Applications), PET Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other PET Applications), Therapeutic Applications (Thyroid Indications, Bone Metastasis, Lymphoma, Endocrine Tumors, Other)), End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others)



Market Drivers:

Huge Development of alpha-radioimmunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatments

Rising incidence as well as prevalence of target conditions



Market Trends:

High Demand due to increasing Initiatives to reduce the demand and supply gap of Mo-99



Opportunities:

Use of radiopharmaceuticals in neurological applications



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



