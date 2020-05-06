Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Radiopharmaceuticals Market (Radioisotopes - Technetium-99, Thallium-201, Gallium-67, Iodine-123, Flourine-18, Rubidium-82, Yttrium-90, Lutetium-177, and Other Radioisotopes; End-users - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and Research Centers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global radiopharmaceuticals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rapidly Expanding Rates of Cancer Diseases are the Driving Factor for the Growth of the Market



The rapidly expanding rates of cancer and cardiovascular diseases are the primary driving factor for the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. In addition, the cancer rates could further increase by 50% to 15 million new cases in the year 2020, according to the World Cancer Report. Growth in cancer diagnostics and treatments have ignited the preference of doctors towards the utilization of radiopharmaceuticals.



Radiopharmaceuticals like F-18, samarium, and technetium, which contribute more than 75% to the PET-analysis showcase, are utilized as a part of imaging to analyze cancer and cardiac diseases. With the expanding frequency of cancer and cardiovascular infections, the interest for radiopharmaceuticals will likewise increase.



Furthermore, public-private partnerships are emerging for the modernization of the healthcare infrastructure owing to the high cost of nuclear medicine devices and budget constraints. This factor is also aiding the adoption of radiopharmaceuticals for several treatments. However, comparatively short life of radiopharmaceuticals coupled with high cost hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing focus on targeted therapies and an increasing number of potential radioisotopes in the pipeline creates fruitful opportunities for the market players.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026."



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market



Among the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the globalradiopharmaceuticals market. The U.S. radiopharmaceuticals market is estimated to be the largest market among the North American countries. The installation of new cyclotrons, an increase in the incidence of cancer and heart patients, and well-defined reimbursement policies from public and private health insurance firms fuel the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market in the U.S. market.



In addition, according to the World Nuclear Association, U.S. based Coqui Pharmaceuticals signed a contract with Argentinian nuclear engineering company INVAP to build an open-pool reactor similar to Australia's Opal reactor in order to have better Mo-99 production facility at Alachua County, Florida. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and increasing reimbursement policies.



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Radiopharmaceuticals Amidst COVID-19."



Radiopharmaceuticals Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Radiopharmaceuticals Market Highlights



=> Radiopharmaceuticals Market Projection



=> Radiopharmaceuticals Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Radiopharmaceuticals Market



Chapter - 4 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Radioisotopes



=> Technetium-99



=> Thallium-201



=> Gallium-67



=> Iodine-123



=> Flourine-18



=> Rubidium-82



=> Yttrium-90



=> Lutetium-177



=> Other Radioisotopes



Chapter - 6 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End-users



=> Hospitals



=> Ambulatory Surgical Centers



=> Diagnostic Centers



=> Research Centers



Chapter - 7 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> GE Healthcare



=> Cardinal Health, Inc.



=> Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals



=> Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.



=> Bayer AG



=> Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.



=> Bracco Imaging S.p.A.



=> EczacibasiMonrol Nuclear Products Co.



=> Nordion Inc.



=> Urenco Group



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



