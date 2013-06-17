Radiopharmaceuticals Market Is Expected to Reach USD 12.2 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Pharmacy Automation Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” the pharmacy automation systems market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2011 globally and is expected to grow to USD 7.8 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2012 to 2018. Automated technologies in pharmacy operations results in fewer medication errors, reduced medication cost, faster delivery time and enhanced control over pharmacy inventory. These benefits are expected to drive growth throughout the forecast period. In addition, market growth is expected to accelerate due to increasing cost pressure on healthcare providers from mounting regulatory guidelines, rising number of dosage prescriptions and reducing medical reimbursements.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% owing to tremendous research and technological developments occurring worldwide and the increasing awareness about nuclear medicine and molecular imaging procedures. The radiopharmaceuticals market is studied based on end-user groups, medical isotopes, applications and geography. Technetium (Tc-99m) is the most widely used radioisotope for medical applications. The majority of the application market for radiopharmaceuticals is constituted by the diagnosis market, and the therapeutic application segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2012 to 2018.



The global market for generators for radiopharmaceuticals was valued at over USD 200 million in 2011 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2012 to 2018. The market currently consists only of Tc-99m generators; newer generators for molecules like Rubidium (Rb-82), Gallium (Ga-67) and Yttrium (Y-90) are expected to enter the market in the next few years. These are expected to exhibit high double digit growth rates during the forecast period.



Key players in this market include Covidien Plc, Nordion Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging and IBA Group, among others. The market is highly fragmented with leading global healthcare companies offering a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the radiopharmaceuticals market as below



Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Generator Types



Mo-99/Tc-99m generator

Sr-82/Rb-82 generator

Ge-68/Ga-68 generator

Sr-90/Y-90 generator

W-188/Re-188 generator



Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End-Users

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Applications



Diagnosis



Diagnosis by Technique



SPECT



Technetium (Tc-99m)

Thallium (TI-201)

Gallium (Ga-67)

Iodine (I-123)

Rhenium (Re-186)

Yttrium (Y-90)

Others



PET



Fludeoxyglucose (18F-FDG)



Rubidium (Rb-82)

Others (Carbon-11 choline, Nitrogen-13 ammonia)

Diagnosis by Indications

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Others (Neurological, Thyroid, Gastrointestinal)



Therapy



Systemic Oncology

Iodine (I-131)

Yttrium (90Y)

Samarium (Sm-153)

Strontium (89Sr)

Rhenium (186Re)

Lutetium (Lu-177)

Erbium (169Er)

Others

Others (Cardiology, Neurology)



Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)