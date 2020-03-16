Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- The global "Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size" is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.



Key Players Operating in The Radiopharmaceuticals Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)



The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect.



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Radiopharmaceuticals Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.



Highlights of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report Include:



Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

North America to Witness Highest Growth; Growing Adoption of Nuclear Imaging to Aid Growth



The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The advancements in nuclear imaging has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of cancer and other serious diseases will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market of North America.



Driven by Increasing Number of Product Launches, Market to Expand at a High Rate



The increasing number of product launches has offered a wider scope for growth. The presence of several pipeline drugs will open up a potential for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increased investment has massively helped the development of these pipeline drugs. Increased emphasis on R&D of pipeline drugs has enabled the possibilities to explore the untapped potential that is carried by radiopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Norgine B.V. announced the launch of Lymphoseek, a radiopharmaceutical designed for oncological procedures. The report highlights new products, similar to Lymphoseek and gauges the impact of these products on the market.



Objective of Studies:



To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Radiopharmaceuticals Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Radiopharmaceuticals Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Radiopharmaceuticals Market



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2018

Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – For Key Countries, 2018

Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries

New Product Launches

Key Industry Developments

Pipeline Analysis

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

FDG-PET/18F

68Ga

68Cu

11C

Others

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technetium-99m

Iodine-123

Xenon-133

Thallium-201

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

TOC Continued…



This Report Answers the Following Questions:



What are the Radiopharmaceuticals Market trends and growth drivers?

How many segments does the market contain?

What are the opportunities and challenges that the market may face?

How are the key players keeping up with the changing consumer behavior?

What are the latest industry developments?



