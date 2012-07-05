Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- “Radiotherapy Devices Market By Technology, Applications & Products (2011 – 2016) (Cyberknife, Gammaknife, Linac, Tomotherapy, Proton Therapy Systems, Seeds, Afterloaders, Iodine-131, IMRT, IGRT, Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy & Stereotactic Technology) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis”



Radiotherapy refers to the therapeutic procedures using high energy electromagnetic waves or radioactive particulates to thwart abnormal cell growths within our body system and repair different physiological abnormalities. This report analyzes the market potential for devices used in radiotherapies for different body systems. This device market encompasses devices for external beam radiation therapy (CyberKnife, Gamma Knife, electron emitting high energy linear accelerators, proton therapy machines etc), brachytherapy (seeds, applicators-afterloaders, and electronic brachytherapy) and systemic radiation therapy (Iodine-131, Samarium-153, Rhenium-186, Erbium-169, etc.).



The global radiotherapy devices market, consisting of devices used in both systemic and blood-borne oncology treatment procedures, was valued at $4.4 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2016, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2011 to 2016. External beam therapy devices contribute the maximum share (81.5%) to the global radiotherapy devices market, followed by internal radiotherapy devices (9.6%) and systemic radiotherapy devices (8.9%).



The major driving factor for these markets involves reimbursement support to the radiotherapy procedures in the developed countries over conventional therapeutic procedures. As the incidence cases of cancer diseases continue to rise in the coming years, along with increasing trends in accurate diagnosis and precise treatment planning system, the radiotherapy devices market for treating these diseases would show significant growth in the forecast period.



The external beam radiation therapy in radio-oncology represents the largest segment of the market. In the global radiotherapy market, the linear accelerator devices market contributed the largest share (65%) of the total market with $2.8 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2016. The key driving factor for this market would be the increased usage of these devices due to significant technological revolution and its capability to provide better and precise treatment services.



North America is the biggest market for vascular interventional devices, followed by Europe. However, Asian countries represent the most promising and fastest growing markets as low procedural and infrastructural costs have led to an increased drive of patients from developed regions towards Asian countries such as India and China.



Major players in the market include Varian Medical System (U.S.), Elekta AB (Sweden) and Accuray (U.S.), IBA Group (Belgium), Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Belgium), iCAD, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Covidien, PLC (Ireland), C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Nordion, Inc. (Canada), Theragenics Corporation (U.S.), Oncura, Inc. (U.S.) among others.



