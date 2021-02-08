The rise in the incidences of cancer, improved technological advances, new product launches, and strategic collaboration are driving the demand of the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Radiotherapy Market: Overview
Radiotherapy is the type of cancer radiation treatment that utilizes beams of higher energy to kill cancer cells. Radiation kills cancer cells either by directly affecting the DNA or by indirectly making free radicals that diffuse towards the DNA of damaged cells and destroys them. As cancer cells do not have the ability to repair themselves in the same way as normal cells, the radiation treatment leads to the complete destruction of tumor cells.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Radiotherapy Market:
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.
Market Drivers
Rising adoption of radiotherapy, technological advancements in radiotherapy, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the market for radiation oncology.Other factors driving the market growth include a rising number of cancer patients, a reduction in the cost of treatment, and increasing government and non-government investments in R&D activitiesin the field of cancer treatment. The increasing patient pool is a major driving factor for market growth.
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
External Beam Radiotherapy Product
Linear Accelerators (LINAC)
Conventional LINAC
Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC
CyberKnife
Gamma Knife
TomoTherapy
Particle Therapy Systems
Cyclotrons
Synchrotrons
Synchrocyclotrons
Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units
Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products
Seeds
Applicators
Afterloaders
Electronic Brachytherapy Products
Systemic Radiotherapy
Iobenguane-131
Samarium-153
Rhenium-186
Yttrium-90
Radium-223
Phosphorous-32
Radio-Labelled Antibodies
Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
External Beam Radiotherapy
Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)
Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)
TomoTherapy
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
Stereotactic Therapy
3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)
Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)
Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy
Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy
High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy
Systemic Radiotherapy
Intravenous Radiotherapy
Oral Radiotherapy
Instillation Radiotherapy
Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Prostate Cancer
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Spine Cancer
Brain Cancer
Pediatric Cancer
Gynecological Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Penile Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Independent Radiotherapy Centers
Key Summary of the Radiotherapy Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global Radiotherapy market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Radiotherapy market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional landscape
The global radiation therapy market is geographically segmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is the largest radiotherapy market currently, owing to its high incidence of cancer, the existence of established radiotherapy system providers, and developed healthcare infrastructure. AsiaPacific (APAC) is predicted to observe the highest CAGR on account of the rising number of cancer patients, growing public and private investments, and bettering healthcare infrastructure.
