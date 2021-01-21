Radiotherapy Market to Exhibit 7.65 Billion, 3.4% CAGR Till 2027 : Trend--Favorable Government Investment.

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- A central pillar of cancer patients' palliative and curative treatment has been radiotherapy or radiation therapy. The arrival of state-of-the-art instrumentation has greatly enhanced the distribution process. Progress in understanding radiobiology has helped oncologists to increase the efficacy of radiotherapy in tumour cell eradication. Radiotherapy has recently enhanced the targeting of metastatic tumours in the patient population when combined with immune-checkpoint blockade.



Radiotherapy Market Drivers:



Growing from USD 5.82 billion in 2019 to USD 7.65 billion in 2027, the global radiotherapy market is expected to rise at a rate of 3.4 percent. Due to the growing prevalence of cancer, the market is experiencing increasing growth. U.K. Cancer Research, according to In 2018, about 17 million new cancer cases worldwide and about 9.6 million cancer deaths in the area were recorded. By the year 2040, it is projected that there will be 27.5 million new cases worldwide.



Key participants include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elekta (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Ion Beam Applications S.A. (Belgium), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ViewRay, Inc. (U.S.), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Provision Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and Reflexion Medical (U.S.) among others.



Combined with an increase in life-threatening diseases such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, respiratory and cardiac diseases, the geriatric population is growing and market demand is increasing. Market growth is expected to be fostered by the introduction of strict government policies to monitor cancer levels and to raise awareness of adequate care.



Radiotherapy Market: Regional Outlook



Market share in 2019 was dominated by North America. The region's growth is driven primarily by the demand for advanced healthcare technology and the region's growing prevalence of cancer.



Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC)

Conventional LINAC

Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 LINAC

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Particle Therapy Systems

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units



Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy Products

Seeds

Applicators

Afterloaders

Electronic Brachytherapy Products

Systemic Radiotherapy

Iobenguane-131

Samarium-153

Rhenium-186

Yttrium-90

Radium-223

Phosphorous-32

Radio-Labelled Antibodies



Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

External Beam Radiotherapy

Image-guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

TomoTherapy

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Stereotactic Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D-CRT)

Particle Beam Therapy (Heavy-ion and Proton Therapy)

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

Low-dose-rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

High-dose-rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Pulsed-dose-rate (PDR) Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy

Instillation Radiotherapy



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Spine Cancer

Brain Cancer

Pediatric Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Penile Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers



In order to gain a foothold of their presence in the industry and maintain their shares in the North American region, several prominent players concentrate on technological advances, innovation, and marketing partnerships. Due to emerging economies like China and India, the increasing prominence of cancer, rising FDI, medical tourism, and improved and productive healthcare infrastructures, among others, the Asia Pacific is also expected to experience a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Browse complete report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiotherapy-market

