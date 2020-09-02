New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- The Global Radiotherapy Motion Management Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Radiotherapy Motion Management industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 513.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1 %, Market Trends– Advancements in radiation therapy, external beam therapy and improved regulations



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Promis Electro-Optics BV, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Orfit Industries NV, and others, collectively constituting a competitive market.



The Radiotherapy Motion Management industry is segmented into:



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Spirometric Motion Management

Intrafraction Radiotherapy Motion Management

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Imaging

Fluroscopy

Slow CT

Breath Hold CT Systems

4 DCT

Breath-Hold Systems

Active Breathing Control

Patient Controlled

Spirometry

Audiovisual Feedback

Respiratory Gating Methods

Abdominal compression system

Forced shallow breathing

Compression Plate

Stereotactic body frame

Tracking

External or internal markers

Real time delivery systems

Gating assistance systems



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Radiation Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook of Radiotherapy Motion Management Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Radiotherapy Motion Management market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Radiotherapy Motion Management sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Radiotherapy Motion Management industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Radiotherapy Motion Management industry

Analysis of the Radiotherapy Motion Management market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Radiotherapy Motion Management industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



