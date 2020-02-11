Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2028 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Estimated to exceed the revenues of US$ 500 million in 2019, the global market for radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is projected to witness a moderate 4.3% annual growth in revenue, over that in 2018. According to a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), nearly 1/5th of the overall installed base of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is accounted by couch tops and overlays, followed by immobilization systems.



More than 40% of the total adoption of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is registered by hospitals at a global level, as indicated by FMI's report. A higher rate of demand for radiotherapy patient positioning accessories is likely to be recorded by cancer research institutes and radiation therapy/proton therapy centers, in the forthcoming years.



Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9325



Government Support Pivotal in Accelerating Installation of Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories



North America and Europe currently hold a combined revenue share of over 60% in the global radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market. Remarkable increase in the rate of early cancer diagnosis is leading to hike in the adoption of radiotherapy, more prominently in developed countries such as the US, UK, and Germany among others. Moreover, the study opines that the increasing awareness about multiple types of cancers, further backed by favorable government initiatives regarding cancer diagnosis and treatment, will be one of the strongest factors pushing penetration of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories within developed regional markets.



On the other side, governments of several developing economies are also extending support and investments in the cancer diagnosis and treatment space, particularly through screening camps – which is boosting the diagnosis rates of cancer. This according to the report is majorly responsible for promising growth in the installed base of radiotherapy systems and patient positioning accessories. According to FMI's analysis, the flourishing medical tourism sector is also registering significant contribution to the thriving demand for radiotherapy patient positioning accessories in emerging economies.



Strategic Efforts in Stronger Distribution Network Gathering Momentum among Manufacturers



Some of the key players actively competing in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market include Bionix Radiation Therapy, CDR Systems, CIVCO Radiation, Orfit Industries N.V., IZI Medical Products, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Elekta AB, and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, among others. Several leading manufactures are focused on the development and approval of new products. CIVCO Radiotherapy announced the FDA clearance and CE mark for their Solstice SRS Immobilisation System, in the H2 2018.



Ask the Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-9325



Strong distribution partnerships tend to result in effective product reach across the value chain and thereby supports the business growth. While the growing trend of strategic distribution partnerships between peer companies operating in the radiotherapy patient positioning accessories market is translating into improved product outreach, FMI's analysis suggests that collaborative activities in terms of distribution of radiotherapy patient positioning accessories will particularly benefit smaller players in the market. Recently, POLL Medical entered the partnership with CIVCO for the global distribution of CE-marked GrayDuck Stents.