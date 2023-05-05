Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bala Cynwyd, PA based Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, and internationally. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $103.6 million in 2021 to $135.45 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss declined from $64.89 million in 2021 to $60.68 million in 2022.



Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) closed on May 4, 2023, at $14.72 per share.



