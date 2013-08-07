Radnor Crossing Apartments Announces Addition of New Outdoor Seating Area

St. Davids, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Radnor Apartments is pleased to announce the addition of a new outdoor seating area for residents’ use. The new seating area has been added to the wood deck area adjacent to the community leasing center. The addition of the outdoor seating area comes just in time for residents to have a nice relaxing place to beat the summer heat. Instead of sitting inside by the air conditioner all summer, guests can take a break and enjoy a cool summer breeze out on the shaded wood deck.



Comfy couches and arm chairs with soft cushions will provide a splash of bright color to the private nook. Residents of the Apartments in Main Line will get some much-needed relief on a hot summer day, by relaxing with friends by sharing a few cocktails. The many mature shade trees on the grounds of Radnor Crossing are complimented by the ivy that trellises throughout. Residents of Radnor Apartments will feel like they’re in a quiet woodland preserve when they’re really just minutes from the Blue Route. The addition of the new outdoor sitting area is just one more reason residents will be proud to call Radnor Crossing apartments “home.”



Radnor Crossing Apartments constantly offers new upgrades that make them the unparalleled living choice on the Main Line. Located close to fantastic shops and restaurants, residents will feel comfortable in their surrounding community. Ideal for an active lifestyle, residents can enjoy a game of tennis, or take a walk on the Radnor Trail. After enjoying various outdoor activities, residents can spend a beautiful night resting near the outdoor seating area. For more information on the new addition, please contact the office by calling 888-509-0460.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/radnor-crossing-12.html.