Radnor Crossing Apartments Prepping for 2013 US Open

St. Davids, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Radnor Crossing, Main Line apartments professionally managed by Scully Company, is getting ready for the 2013 US Open, by housing the coordination and set-up team. The team has been with the apartment complex for three months, prepping for the annual golf event that is being held at Merion Golf Club this year. The apartment complex has made the team’s stay more than comfortable, by accommodating them with fully furnished apartments. Each apartment features such amenities as air conditioning, newly remodeled kitchens and baths, high-speed Internet availability, washer, dryer, and everything the team needed to set-up the most successful US Open event yet.



The U.S. Open has become one of the most successful sports tournaments in the world. In the past, the event has featured the top golfers in the world, including Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Lucas Glover, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods. A global event, The U.S Open will encompass a record-shattering 9,860 entries from 73 countries around the world. Many of which, will be staying at Radnor Crossing Apartments, located in St. Davids, PA. Residents living at Radnor Crossing, many of which who will be in attendance at the U.S. Open, have enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle for many years.



Radnor Crossing Apartments is centrally located near areas of Pennsylvania, which will host many special events in the upcoming months. Minutes away from popular Universities such as Cabrini College, and a short drive from Center City, residents will enjoy a life of comfortable living. Those interested in living at Radnor Crossing Apartments can apply online, or call the office at 888-509-0460 for more information.



