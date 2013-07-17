Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments Introduces New Beautiful Leasing Center

St. Davids, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- A leasing office often gives a potential resident a first impression of what it will be like to live in the apartment complex of their choice. If people visit a leasing office that looks uncomfortable, then chances are their experience with a new apartment will be uncomfortable. If they are met by people or an unresponsive customer service representative that looks like they don’t care about their residents then chances are, the new resident will get the feeling that they will not be taken care of very well. There is one apartment complex in PA that offers a wonderful leasing office, employed by a wonderful staff. Radnor Crossing Main Line Apartments is pleased to introduce a new beautifully remodeled leasing office.



The new Leasing Center consists of a beautifully remodeled office, a recently updated state of the art Fitness Center, and a model apartment to tour. The Leasing Center offers potential residents everything they need to know about the apartment complex. The staff is welcoming, always offering up a smile and delicious cold beverages for the tour. After becoming a new resident, people can celebrate signing the papers by hopping in the pool nearby, and spend the entire summer soaking up the sun. From there, they can enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the Leasing Center, including large trees and landscaping designs that will make people feel like they live in an upscale gardening area.



Before moving into the new apartment at Radnor Crossing, residents will come across the state-of-the-art fitness center located near the Leasing Center. Here they will find treadmills, elliptical machines, bikes, weight stations, free weights, and everything else they need to work out. To help residents get the hang of the workout area, Radnor Crossing offers personal trainers that will provide private classes. From the Leasing Center, to the Fitness Center, residents will be impressed with living at Radnor Crossing.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/radnor-crossing-12.html.