Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments Now Offering Rentals for College Students

St. Davids, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With one and two bedroom apartments available and in close proximity to many colleges and universities, Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments is pleased to announce they are now offering rentals for college students. Surrounded by shopping attractions and plenty of entertainment nearby, this is the perfect location for those students who wish to live off campus yet still partake in a fun-filled college experience. With many nearby campuses, whether students are attending Villanova University, Cabrini College, Haverford College or Harcomb College, Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments will provide a comfortable environment with spacious living areas at an affordable cost.



With these apartments for rent on the Mainline, residents are in close proximity to the King of Prussia Mall, the Valley Forge National Historic Park and the World of Scouting Museum, which preserves artifacts from the Girl and Boy Scouts. An added advantage is the John Cappelli Golf Range—located right across the street—available to residents of Radnor Township only. This range is more for practice with irons and chips as woods are prohibited. There is also a walking trail that leads directly to a supermarket for all the groceries and home supplies any renter could need. To get the day started, a Starbucks is less than a mile away. For nightlife, residents are within walking distance of multiple train stations to venture into Philadelphia. If opting to stay local, there are a number of pubs and bars in the Radnor area along with many nice restaurants.



Students who wish to relax after a full day of classes and work can return to the apartment complex equipped with a swimming pool, a sun deck, a fitness center and private balconies. The apartments come with Internet access, providing a quiet space for completing assignments or browsing the web. If potential residents can’t bear to part with their pets, Radnor Crossing is pet friendly and allows both cats and dogs. To hear more about the amenities and environment of renting apartments at Radnor Crossing or inquiring on pricing, please call 888-509-0460 or visit the website today.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/radnor-crossing-12.html.