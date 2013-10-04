Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments Now Offers a Dog Walking Trail to Go Along with Their Pet Friendly Apartments

St. Davids, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Managed by the Scully Company, Radnor Crossing Mainline Apartments are pleased to announce they now have a dog walking trail for their residents with pets. Radnor Crossing is giving dog lovers the chance to move into a spacious apartment with a friendly atmosphere for their beloved pets that now includes a new outdoor walking trail. There will be a $500 deposit for any dog that decides to join their owner in an apartment. After the initial deposit, there will be an additional $50 added to the rent each month for the dog. They can weigh a maximum of 35 pounds to be accepted into the complex.



Offering pet friendly living, these apartments on the Main Line have a handful of amenities that make this location the perfect home for a dog. Select apartments have a balcony that will allow for fresh air. There is a dog walk that was recently created as well as a walking trail and an open park across the street large enough to allow any dog to stretch its legs. For those worried there won’t be enough space inside the apartment to provide a comfortable environment for a pet, the living rooms are at least 20’ by 13’, providing plenty of room to feel right at home.



For the owner, the community features a tennis court, a swimming pool, a complete fitness center and central air conditioning in the units. For those who wish to rent short-term, or if they’re enrolled in classes at one of the nearby colleges or universities, arrangements can be made to suit both long and short-term needs to stay at the residences.



As one of the only Main Line apartments that allow dogs to live on the premises, Radnor Crossing possesses a community driven environment that will permit any dog owner the freedom they deserve. For more information about the availability of these Radnor apartments or to inquire on breed restrictions, please call 888-509-0460 or visit their website today.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/radnor-crossing-12.html.