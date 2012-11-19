Radon Causes Cancer and Can Be Rebuffed by Flooring Solutions

Trinity, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The poisonous gas of radon is responsible for 20,000 deaths a year in the United States and thus has become the number one target for the U.S. EPA and the surgeon general’s office. Radon is the second largest cause of lung cancer and costs the United States over $2 billion dollars per year in both direct and indirect health care costs. 1 in 3 homes that are checked in seven states had levels of radon over 4 pCi/L, (the EPA;s recommended action level for radon exposure.) Although this might not mean much to most, this level of 4pCi/L is approximately 35 times as much radiation as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would allow if a family were to stand next to a fence of a radioactive waste site.



A common mandatory testing that is conducted as a pre-requisite to any home closing is the radon test that is invisible and cannot be detected by taste or smell. It is a colorless chemically- unreactive inert gas with nine times the density of air. It’s mandatory testing has come as a result of the serious nature of this toxic gas that is prevalent in our environment. One of the new findings in the home flooring installation business is the use of laminate flooring which seals and protects a home from radon gases seeping into a household. Who would have thought that via the custom installation of a laminate flooring, one could protect themselves and their families from radon gas seepage? There are “certified radon mitigators” in each state that can test for radon and recommend ways to mitigate the radon effects.



With the custom flooring materials that can be used as a mitigator, this has become a method of choice for many who want to utilize a less expensive and effective way to protect one’s family from health hazards and long term adverse inhalation problems. At the same time, one can aesthetically enhance one’s interior flooring with this protective laminate. Laminate flooring can offer the look of hardwood, tile, or even stone without the cost and maintenance. It also affords durability with high traffic areas or high impact from kids and active families.



The variety of beauty of laminate materials offers high gloss to low gloss and the range of hand scraped wood, specialty wood, traditional wood, and stones and natural looks for those attempting to achieve a varied appearance in their home. With such a fungible material that serves a beneficial health purpose to a household while also offering a charm and appealing look to a home’s interior, laminate serves its multi-faceted purpose.



