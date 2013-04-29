'Radon Digital' Introduces 'Scrabble Word Solver'

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- 'Radon Digital' today unveiled The 'Scrabble Word Solver'- a new online tool that acts as a scrabble cheat. The tool is the fastest option available in the online world and allows user to enter up to 15 letters at one go to identify words. One can also use the tool for 'What's The Word' and '4 Pic One Word Answer' among others.



'Radon Digital' today announced the launch of a new online tool that acts as a scrabble cheat - The 'Scrabble Word Solver.' The user just needs to enter the letters and get all the related words by just clicking on one button. According to the sources, the main purpose behind the concept was to develop a fast and easy to use scrabble word finder online tool.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, "We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of Scrabble Word Finder- the easiest and fastest tool in the category online. The site was designed to be cleaner and faster than the rest and we have achieved that. The tool can be used for up to 15 letters including the blanks. You can also use the tool for 'What's The Word' and '4 Pic One Word Answer' among others." The tool allows the user to search for words of a particular length as well.



According to the sources, renowned web designer Marc Donaldson designed the site, while marketing efforts are going on under the watchful eyes of Steve Race. Sources also confirmed that 'Which Loads Faster' has acknowledged the site as the fastest in the niche. The company also plans to develop other puzzle tools in the times to come including Sudoku Solver, Crossword Solver and World Wide Lottery Checkers among others.



About Marc Donaldson

Marc Donaldson is a renowned web developer with over 17 years of experience in designing and developing mobile and internet apps. He operates from the Costa Blanca region in Spain. The Scrabble Solver is the latest offering by him and is helps people identify words from jumbled letters.



Contact Marc Donaldson

Contact Number: + 34 627 191 675

Email id: marc@marcdonaldson.com

Website: http://www.scrabblewordsolver.com/

Address: Alicante, Spain.