Rae's Salon Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Rochester, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Rae’s Salon, a full service salon specializing in hombre hair coloring in the Rochester, MN area, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, a reputable search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web-marketing firm, in order to establish and expand its online marketing presence.



Rae’s Salon specializes in hombre hair coloring in Rochester, MN, a hot new trend that involves dying hair to create a progressive fade from blonde to brown. The salon is known for its adept styling professionals and vast array of hairstyling services, including a selection of five different types of hair extensions. Rae’s Salon also offers a number of other styling services including, nail treatments, skin treatments, microdermabrasion, spa services and wedding packages.



“We’re very excited to be on the cutting edge of style when it comes to salon services,” says Gerry Beyer, Owner of Rae’s Salon. “Up and coming trends like hombre hair coloring in Rochester, MN are our focus and we strive to always offer our clients everything they need to get the look and feel that they want.”



In conjunction with its focus on trending styles and its efforts to improve its online marketing outlook, Rae’s Salon will be implementing a modeling program, open to men and women models and focusing on hair styling as a way to build clientele. Beginning on June 24, 2013 the salon will bring in five hair models in Rochester, MN for a new type of hair extension it will offer moving forward.



Rae’s Salon uses products from Bumble and Bumble, GHD, Image Skin Care, OPI Nail and Jane Iredale in order to provide clients with the best possible hair and skin care. The salon employs a certified, on site esthetician and is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.



By partnering with WildFire in order to optimize its web presence, Rae’s Salon is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online marketing campaign. The company will expand its brand name and highlight is extensive line of services by creating an easily accessible website, complete with robust content and explanatory information regarding its popular offerings, such as hombre hair coloring in Rochester, MN.



“As we expand our scope of focus and begin to explore new opportunities, such as bringing in hair models in Rochester, MN, our overall goal is to reach a wider audience of potential clientele, while still providing stellar service,” says Beyer. ”WildFire is helping us to do this in a digital space, which allows us to focus on our core business services without straining to market ourselves.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings. Within this partnership, Rae’s Salon is seeking to meet the needs of local Internet users looking for the best hair, skin and spa services in Rochester.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Rae’s Salon and its service offerings, or to inquire about its modeling program, please visit http://www.raessalon.com/.