Rafco Property Management Launches Exceptional Consulting Services on New Developments

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Property management is an easy and convenient way to ensure that properties get all the proper cleaning and maintenance without having to be personally responsible for it. Oftentimes, the worst of this maintenance is due to the characteristics of the buildings themselves, whether commercial or residential. RAFCO specializes in property management: RAFCO clean, maintain and optimize buildings on behalf of clients so they can get the best from their properties. They have now entered property consulting to use their wealth of experience to help new builds create the best possible spaces from the start. Their new services are available for both residential and commercial builds of all scales.



RAFCO Properties’ consulting services cover every aspect of a building’s development to ensure it is optimized to deliver the best results for the company while also satisfying environmental, economic, physical and political issues that affect the development in context.



At each step in the development process, from planning to construction to outfitting, RAFCO collaborates closely the relevant professionals from lenders, architects and city planners, engineers and surveyors to inspectors and attorneys to ensure everything runs smoothly. Their aim is to ensure projects are completed in a timely, efficient and economical way, leaving behind an optimized building in which businesses can hit the ground running.



A spokesperson for RAFCO explained, “A perfect example of our consulting services is Centene Plaza in Clayton, Missouri. Seventeen stories high, with nearly half a million feet of office space, it presented a wide array of challenges and opportunities and we were keen to make the spaces work in the best possible way. We had our work cut out for us, but succeeded in making it the first building in the region to be LEED Gold-Certified. We can operate at any scale to deliver this same high level of consulting that can make a real difference to spaces both residential and commercial.”



About Rafco

Rafco was established in 2000 and managed four properties owned by the company’s original founders. In the years since, they have expanded into an exclusive premium property management and consulting firm, providing services to an impressive array of clients throughout the St. Louis area. Rafco is a uniquely experienced, diversified company delivering Property Management & Maintenance, Corporate Campus Management, Facility Optimization & Consulting and Residential/Community Association Services. For more information please visit: http://www.rafcoprop.com/