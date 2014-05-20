Luxurious Clubhouse Designed by Kay Green Announced for Latest Intimate Naples Community Raffia Preserve

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The perfect complement to the already compellingly beautiful Raffia Preserve master planned community in Naples, is a luxurious clubhouse designed by Kay Green packed with the latest amenities according to Equity Realty. The recent announcement of this feature of the community has raised already high interest in what Raffia Preserve has to offer, for those “in the know” in the Naples real estate market and beyond.



“You can see the plans for the clubhouse on our website at http://raffiapreserve.com/clubhouse.html - it's going to be incredible,” commented Tim Ryan, owner of Equity Realty. “The Raffia Preserve community is exciting in all the best ways you can imagine.”



The North Naples community has 363 single family homes and the 7,400 square foot clubhouse is planned as a center piece of the community.



The clubhouse features a 2,000 square foot fitness center stacked with top of the line equipment, a club room with catering facilities, fireplace and standing bar. A free standing pool covered by a patio is sure to be popular with the Raffia Preserve residents looking to cool off or enjoy a leisurely day.



Kay Green Design are known for their outstanding work done throughout Florida and in Naples in particular. Their eye for detail is present in the clubhouse's design choices, featuring shades of gray; fine tile work and an orientation that works around the fireplace as a centerpiece of the clubhouse's aesthetics.



News of the clubhouse is certainly drawing attention.



Diane Stein of Naples, observed, “I was already excited about Raffia Preserve, but to hear about the clubhouse makes it even more intriguing. I can't wait to see to see it first-hand. This could be the deciding factor where we decide to relocate.”



Homes in the Raffia Preserve start in the mid $300,000s.



For more information visit http://raffiapreserve.com or call Equity Realty at (239) 963-4070.



About Raffia Preserve (Raffiapreserve.com)

Raffia Preserve (Raffiapreserve.com) is being developed by Elias Brothers Communities. The firm, founded by brothers Mike and Roni Elias, started constructing homes in 1990. Some of the past projects associated with the company include Victoria Shores Condos located at Victoria Lakes in North Naples, Ibis Cove, the Villas in Greenwood Lake, a neighborhood at Tuscany Cove and 2 other neighborhoods at Crown Pointe subdivision. Upon completion, the neighborhood will be among the finest communities in North Naples, Florida.