RafflesMooloolaba.com.au Launches New 2013 Deals Offers for Holiday Accommodation on Australia's Sunshine Coast

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- In a place like Australia, it takes a truly special beach to stand out. After all, this is a country with miles of the most beautiful coastline in the world. However, the Sunshine Coast is generally regarded as one of Australia's finest seaside stretches. Located in Queensland, this beautiful beach draws visitors from all over the world.



One Sunshine Coast related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is RafflesMooloolaba.com.au, the website of the award winning Raffles resort in the stunning Sunshine Coast town of Mooloolaba. Raffles Mooloolaba has built up a substantial reputation for being one of the best accommodation choices in the entire Sunshine Coast area.



Details about the resort’s selection of modern, luxury apartments are available on the website, including high quality digital imagery. The site also allows visitors to take a look at their facilities, both in the resort and each apartment.



The website also contains information about attractions in Mooloolaba and the wider Sunshine Coast area. The Raffles Mooloolaba is well located for guests to take advantage of everything the Sunshine Coast has to offer.



Despite winning the prestigious trip advisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2012 the resort plans to improve their service and value in 2013. To welcome the New Year the site has launched new packages to give even greater value to customers in 2013.



A spokesperson for the site said explained why the resort is so popular: “There’s something quite special about Mooloolaba, which made it very easy for us to choose to put our resort there. It’s also an easy choice for the thousands of visitors who come from all over the world to relax on the white sands and enjoy the attractions of the town. Mooloolaba is also fast becoming known as one of Queensland’s most exciting shopping destinations. The dining and nightlife opportunities are also plentiful. However the town is most famous for the incredible beach, which is one of the safest and most beautiful in the whole of Australia, and possibly the world. It really must be seen to be believed. Here at the Raffles Mooloolaba we genuinely believe our selection of holiday apartments are the best accommodation option in the vicinity, and we are always striving to make our latest guest the most satisfied yet.”



