Rafool, LLC Is Offering Mobile and Virtual Consultations

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Rafool, LLC, is, however, aware of the great importance of practicing social distancing whenever possible. In response, the firm is providing its clients access and consultations via mobile and virtual communications, ensuring clients stay safe at home and avoid going outdoors or in-person conversations. Most Courts in Florida are now virtual as well and many of the Courts are carrying out operations. The Clerks' offices in Florida and their online filings are still functioning and open.



About Rafool, LLC - www.rafool.com

Consisting of attorneys Raymond J. Rafool (raymond@rafool.com), David R. Hazouri (Hazouri@rafool.com), and Seth J. Rutman(Rutman@rafool.com), the firm of Rafool, LLC, has a strong reputation throughout Florida and it has numerous years of experience representing clients involved in complex divorce cases as well as other matters involving family law. For any questions or concerns about a domestic or family issue, the firm is here to assist clients by providing educated advice and skilled, professional advocacy. Call 305-567-9400 to speak with one of the firm's Miami divorce lawyers.