RageMD X SaDiCi Introducing a Brand New Studio Release: Nobody.

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- RageMD x SaDiCi recently joined forces on a brand new single: Nobody. The song bridges the gaps between the melody and emotional intensity of soul, and the drive of hip-hop. The song hits the mark somewhere in between, blurring the lines between these musical worlds, while still retaining a very strong identity. The production is so clean and punchy, embracing the studio quality you'd expect from music production greats such as Timbaland or Young Guru.



This release highlights the chemistry between these talented collaborators, and the unique vibe of the sonic balance is truly astonishing, offering a diverse, yet dynamic and cohesive tone with so much depth of sound. This song comes highly recommended if you like artists as diverse as The Neptunes, Anderson.Paak, as well as Usher, only to mention a few. The balance of edge and melodic sections is what makes this track so diverse and enjoyable, hitting the mark in every way.



Find out more about RageMD x SaDiCi, and do not pass up out on "Nobody," this release is currently available on the web's best digital streaming platforms



