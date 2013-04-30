Raggs Celebrates Earth Day with New Song and Music Video Titled "Water Makes the Whole Thing Flow"

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The rockin’ pups of the Raggs preschool TV series announces the release of their newest single, “Water Makes the Whole Thing Flow,” in celebration of Earth Day on April 22. Since Raggs airs in the U.S. on public TV stations and nationally on NBC’s Spanish network Telemundo, the Raggs Band’s songs and videos are available in both English and Spanish on various digital outlets, including YouTube and iTunes.



“Water Makes the Whole Thing Flow” stars real kids, exploring the uses of water to the tune and pop beat of the Raggs’ original song. Animated segments of the Raggs characters playing and working with water are added intermittently via a split screen. Free Earth Day activities are also available at Raggs.com.



For more information, visit Raggs.com, YouTube (RKCBand) or Facebook.com/RaggsTV.



