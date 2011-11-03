Ragozzino Foods Inc. is Now Live With JustFoodERP

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2011 -- Running with three generations of family in the business, Ragozzino Foods goal has always been superior quality and great taste. Makers of Frozen foods, sauces and gourmet entree’s and side dishes they are based in Meriden, Conneticut.



“In 2010, we decided there was a need to switch business software. We were using Batchmaster, and the system was not providing the information or flexibility we needed to achieve our business goals. We had already automated our warehouse but we knew Batchmaster was not going to allow us to grow any further. Our goal was to automate the production floor and the scaling and we knew we needed a powerful software solution to do this” states Amy Lawless, Director of Purchasing at Ragozzino Foods Inc. “We were impressed by the business team and the demonstrations of what JustFoodERP could do and after a 10 month selection process we made the decision to move forward with a full scale implementation. It feels even more like the right decision having now gone through a very successful Phase 1.”



Vice President of JustFoodERP, Marc DiGiorgio states, “Ragozzino Foods is exactly the type of customer we love working with. Even though there were challenges like short timelines and synching multiple production facilities, our implementation team and Ragozzino’s project team were a great fit. Our implementation team also have become Ragozzino Food fanatics.”



About JustFoodERP

JustFoodERP is an IndustryBuilt company. Powered by the worlds' fastest growing ERP product -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, JustFoodERP provides a complete software and services package designed for the food industry.