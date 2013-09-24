Rags to Riches? - Just Copy the Rich Bloke

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- That’s the premise of a new book published just published by John Wiley and Sons, called Copy This Idea



According to author Andrew Reynolds “If you want to do something it makes sense to follow in the footsteps of someone who has already done it”.



Reynolds himself stumbled upon a softly spoken gentleman in the USA some years back, who offered to share his system for making money.



“He offered to show me how to make more money in a month than I was making in a whole year with my day job. I know it sounds like a cliché but, it was like a light bulb moment for me. He showed me how to make about £30,000 a month from home. I knew in my gut that this was for me – so I raced back to the UK and promptly handed my notice in at work.



Starting in his spare room at home, working evenings and weekends while he served his notice period, Reynolds started to tweak what he had been shown in America, to make it work in the UK. His hunch paid off. Within a few years he had become a multi-millionaire – all through copying someone’s business idea and adapting it for himself.



Now in his new book he shows readers exactly how his business works – just as the American gentlemen had shown him his idea a few years back. Readers also get three full length DVDs from the author, showing how he makes money, how his system works and what he then does with his money, through his philanthropic ‘giving back’ programme.



The book is available from Amazon.co.uk, WH Smith and other online book retailers or from https://www.bookingline-secure.co.uk/copythisidea/.



Copy This Idea : Author Andrew Reynolds. ISBN 978-1-118-78672-7 Published by John Wiley and Sons Ltd



London, UK

Contact Name: Robert Taylor

Email: rwt@optimumdigitalservices.com