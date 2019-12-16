Rahul Mewawalla Appointed to the Board of Directors at SOS Children's Villages USA

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- SOS Children's Villages USA, Inc., announced the appointment of Rahul Mewawalla to its Board of Directors, bringing digital, technology and business expertise. "I feel privileged to welcome Rahul to the Board" said Neil Ghosh, CEO of SOS Children's Villages USA. SOS Children's Villages was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and was awarded the Conrad Hilton Humanitarian Prize.



Rahul Mewawalla is a renowned digital, business and technology leader. Rahul has held multiple leadership roles, including board director, CEO, COO, chief digital officer, president, head of business unit, and divisional leader at Fortune 500 companies such as Nokia/Microsoft, Yahoo/Verizon, NBC Universal/General Electric/Comcast and at high-growth Silicon Valley startups. He also led and ran the U.S.'s first digital, entrepreneurship and technology program in San Francisco, in collaboration with the White House.



Rahul has received numerous awards and honors, such as Top 40 under 40 Leaders, Silicon Valley's Top 50 Innovators, and the Future Mobile Gold Award for technology and business successes. He has been featured in major publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, and Forbes. Rahul holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. See more at https://www.rahulmewawalla.com



SOS USA (https://www.sos-usa.org/) is the U.S. headquarters of SOS Children's Villages International, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting orphaned and abandoned children. SOS's comprehensive approach transforms the lives of millions of children and families each year. According to a study by Boston Consulting Group, every $1 invested in SOS programs returns $14 in benefits to society. SOS provides life-changing support to millions of children and families worldwide each year.



