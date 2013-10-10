Raiders Receiver Denarius Moore to Host Charity Bowling Tournament at Pins N Strikes October 19th

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Strikes For Kids is hosting its Second Annual Strikes For Kids Charity Bowling Tournament at Pins N Strikes in Elk Grove on October 19th.



Proceeds from the event will go to benefiting the Elk Grove Food Bank. Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver Denarius Moore will be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with participants. Admission for is $35 per person or $150 (team of 5). Children under the age of 10 are free. Admission includes 3 games of bowling, pizza, soft drink beverages, t-shirt, shoe rental and bowling prizes for top scores.



The tournament begins at 1:00 pm -1:30 pm with Registration, photos and lane assignment. The bowling will begin at 1:30 pm with an awards ceremony concluding at 3:30 pm



FORMAT: No-Tap tournaments focus more on enjoyable competition instead of cutthroat competition. These tournaments will award strikes for any pin-count that is 9 or higher.



Tickets are available through their Web site, www.strikes4kids.org under the Sacramento (Raiders edition) register to bowl section or by contacting Joe Allen at jallen@strikes4kids.org, and at the door on the day of the event. The bowling center is located at 3443 Laguna Blvd #150, Elk Grove, CA 95758.



Joe Allen the Founder/CEO of Strikes For Kids created the non-profit organization to partner professional athletes with benefiting children’s organizations in the community. “The main things we try to share at our events are fun, being comfortable and accessibility,” Allen said in a press release about the event.



About Second Strikes for Kids Charity

This is the Second Strikes For Kids Charity weekend held in Sacramento. Their organization has hosted bowling events, comedy shows, charity dinners and other fun fundraisers throughout not only Northern California and Nevada, but across the United States with numerous professional athletes.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the steps and progress we’ve taken in the community over the past year,” Allen said. “Each event is a learning experience for me. I continue to be impressed by the attendees who open up and share their story, their time and their hope for the causes we’ve decided to pull for.”



Contact Information:

Joe Allen

Founder

Strikes 4 Kids

(559) 241-4412

jallen@strikes4kids.org