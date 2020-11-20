Rail Asset Management Market Witness the Growth of $12.6 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- According to a research report "Rail Asset Management Market by Offering (Solutions (Condition Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Security, Asset Planning & Scheduling) and Services), Application (Rolling Stock and Infrastructure), Deployment Mode, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", size to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 12.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% forecast period. Rail asset management solutions have spurred tremendous growth opportunities for technology vendors and various associated service providers. With the growing number of government initiatives toward the development of smart transportation, rail asset management vendors taking center stage, technology providers, and consultants have aggressively started simulating innovative solutions based on conceptual modules for the designing and development of rail infrastructure.



Factors contributing to the high growth rate in these regions are the increasing need for efficient rail operations, rising PPP model and government initiatives, growing population and hyper-urbanization, and increasing congestion due to aging railway infrastructure. These factors are also expected to shape the future of the global rail asset management market. However, the market also faces several challenges, including the high initial cost of deployment and integration complexities with the legacy infrastructure.



The solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Based on offering, the solutions segment of the rail asset management market is projected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The solutions segment in the rail asset management market is further segmented into asset performance management, analytics, asset planning and scheduling, security, workforce management, network management, and others (incident management, warranty management, and material management). The incorporation of various asset management solutions for the railway industry enables rail organizations to improve the complete asset lifecycle of both rolling stock and rail infrastructure.



By application, the infrastructure segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Railway infrastructure includes various systems, such as earthworks, bridges, tunnels, steelwork, timber, and track systems that form the base upon which the railway runs. The asset management system can enhance the efficiency and safety of these systems. Asset management comprises all systems, procedures, and tools that maximize asset availability for a minimum whole-life cost and risk, some of the activities in infrastructure asset management include route plans that involve activities, resources, and timescales for interventions on the infrastructure, detailed plans to optimize the delivery of renewals maintenance, and enhancement. Many rail operators are investing significantly in the rail infrastructure.



Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period



The APAC rail asset management market is estimated to have strong growth in the future. The APAC region is witnessing high growth due to the increasing adoption of new technologies, the rising investments for digital transformation, and the growing GDP in APAC countries. A majority of potential economies in the region include Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India, which are said to be rapidly investing in the rail technological transformation.



Market Players



Major vendors in the rail asset management market include Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Alstom (France), IBM (US), Wabtec (US), SAP (Germany), Capgemini (France), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Accenture (Ireland), Trimble (US), Bentley Systems (US), Atkins (UK), DXC Technology (US), Trapeze Group (Canada), WSP (Canada), Tego (US), KONUX (Germany), L&T Technology Services (India), Cyient (India), Assetic (Australia), Machines With Vision (UK), Uptake (US), Delphisonic (US), ZEDAS (Germany), and OXplus (Netherlands).



