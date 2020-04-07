Rail Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies EVRAZ, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, NSSMC

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- This report is focus on the global rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry. Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.



Rails are the most important components of rail track system. The development of rail market has a close relationship with railway industry, which is one of the major solutions of passengers and freight transport. In recent years, the global rail market enjoyed a growth rate as high as 5% (production).



In the last several years, developing regions are the major consumption market. To deal with the global economic crisis of 2008, China government have made mass infrastructure project, especially in rail infrastructure. With several years of development, China has the second longest rail line in the world and more than half of the high-speed rail in the global. And the rail market growth rate of China is slowing and stay on the global average level.



The global Rail Market was 660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- EVRAZ

- ArcelorMittal

- Tata Steel

- NSSMC

- Voestalpine

- SAIL

- JFE Steel

- Mechel

- ThyssenKrupp

- Atlantic Track

- Arrium

- Getzner Werkstoffe

- Harmer Steel

- RailOne

- Ansteel



Segment by Type:

- Heavy Rail

- Light Rail



Segment by Application:

- Train Rail

- Gantry Crane's Rail

- Temporary Transport



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Rail Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Rail Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Rail Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Rail Market Forecast

4.5.1. Rail Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Rail Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Rail Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Rail Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Rail Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Rail Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Rail Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Rail Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Rail Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Rail Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Rail Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Rail Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



