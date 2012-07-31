Rail Transport Market in India 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Rail Transport Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Growth in international trade provides huge impetus to the growth in container rail market. Indian Railways earns the lions share from rail freight revenue owing to its dynamic tariff policy. With the privatization of the container rail service, rail freight gains popularity providing further scope for capturing higher market share.
The report begins with an introduction section, listing down the basic statistics of Indian Railways as of Feb, 2012, followed by the value chain of the rail freight market.
Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the Rail Transport Market. This section includes the market size of the rail freight market in India in terms of freight revenue earning by value and freight revenue earning by volume over the period (Apr - Dec) 2009-10 and (Apr - Dec) 2011-12, demonstrating the corresponding share of freight commodities in the year (Apr - Dec) 2011-12. The section then lists the tonnage and earnings share of the top 30 freight commodities in 2010-11. Some efficiency indices of the rail freight operation are also given in this section.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The next section deals with the revenue generation of Indian Railways from rail freight earning. A snapshot is mapped followed by the illustration of the revenue earning by value and by volume in the 16 zonal railways in the last three years. The section then proceeds with the freight loading of the 9 major commodities in 2011-12, added with their future prospects. The projected freight loading by Indian Railways by 2020 is also shown here.
Freight services initiatives section highlights the initiatives for freight services and initiatives for the dedicated freight corridor.
Freight marketing schemes section describes the existing schemes undertaken by the Indian Railways for improving its freight marketing.
Vision 2020 section points the plans by Indian Railways for 2020 followed by its short term & long term targets. Technology, development of human capital and a culture of innovation along with availability of adequate resources will aid Indian Railways to achieve its targets. The operational strategies needed to achieve these goals are also briefly described here.
Drivers and challenges section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. An analysis of the section brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market including shift from road to rail by private players, increasing export-import, dynamic tariff policy and opportunity in emerging sector. While the challenges identified comprises of service quality, increase in rail freight rates and problems with connectivity.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Container Corporation of India Ltd., Adani Agri Logistics Limited, Arshiya Rail Infrastructure Limited, Boxtrans Logistics India Services Pvt. Ltd., Central Warehousing Corporation, Container Rail Road Services Private Limited, Gateway Rail Freight Limited, Hind Terminals Pvt. Ltd., India Infrastructure & Logistics Pvt. Ltd., Innovative B2B logistics solutions Pvt. Ltd., KRIBHCO Infrastructure Limited, Pipavav Railway Corporation Limited, Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sustainability in the Global Rail and Road Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Rail and Road Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Transport Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Global Transport Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Bulgaria Freight Transport Report 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Transport Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Intelligence
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- South Africa Freight Transport Report Q2 2012